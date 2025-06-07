– WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced on social media on Saturday to confirm a new championship contest for tonight’s WWE Money In The Bank 2025 premium live event. After issuing a challenge to Octagon Jr. for a shot at his WWE Intercontinental Championship at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide 2025, Dominik Mysterio’s wish was granted, as the red brand shot-caller confirmed the match in a new video on X.

It is official. Dom Mysterio defends the Intercontinental Championship versus Octagon, Jr. TONIGHT. #MITB pic.twitter.com/shj8YXb76C — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) June 7, 2025

– WWE NXT executive Shawn Michaels and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque were both in attendance, and made brief appearances on-camera during the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide show. Featured below is a photo of Michaels with AAA President Marisela Peña.

– Stephanie Vaquer and Lola Vice got the crowd on their feet inside the KIA Forum in Inglewood, CA. on Saturday afternoon at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide 2025. As noted, Vaquer and Vice defeated Chik Tormenta and Dalys in tag-team action at the show. During the bout, Vaquer and Vice began trending on social media, likely due to the double Devil’s Kiss the two delivered simaltaneously.