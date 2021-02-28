Following his victory over Tetsuya Naito in last night’s NJPW Castle Attack Special double IWGP champion Kota Ibushi was confronted by new IWGP Junior heavyweight champion El Desperado to set up the main event for this Thursday’s 49th Anniversary show from Budokan Hall. Not only that, but Desperado convinced Ibushi to put his world and I.C. championship on the line, making this an official double-title bout. NJPW later issued the following.

Before Ibushi could address the crowd in victory, new IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion El Desperado came to the ring. Reminding Ibushi of the past the two men shared (Ibushi being Desperado’s opponent in his first 2014 challenge for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship in Osaka), Desperado also reminded Ibushi that Anniversary Events typically get headlined with the junior heavyweight champion facing the heavyweight champion. ‘But after the journey that I’ve had to get to this point,’ Desperado would add ‘so instead of any old singles match, why not let it be for those (IWGP) titles?’

Ibushi would respond that he’s happy taking any challenge from anyone anywhere any time, and it seems as if the main event is made for the Nippon Budokan on Thursday March 4; we will have more news for you as soon as it breaks.