AEW recently filed to trademark the term “DOUBLE JEOPARDY” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The phrase was used by AEW to promote a matchup between ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Tag Champion Rey Fenix on last week’s Dynamite. Under Double Jeopardy rules the winner of the match (Claudio) will be able to challenge for the loser’s title.

The filing by AEW was made on May 11th and covers categories of entertainment services in pro wrestling business. A full detailed description of what that entail can be found below.

Mark For: DOUBLE JEOPARDY trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media.

