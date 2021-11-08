WWE star Doudrop recently spoke with Metro about the release of her partner Eva Maria, and how she was truly heartbroken when she found out. Doudrop adds that Marie is a top notch heel, and wishes her the best on her future endeavors. Highlights from the interview are below.
Says she was heartbroken about Eva Marie’s release:
Honestly, I’m absolutely heartbroken because that woman is a big sister to me. Behind the scenes, she is the nicest person you will ever meet… Every single person, she’s got a funny story with them. I just love her so much. I hope it’s not the last we’ve seen of her in WWE, I think she’s amazing.
How great Eva was at being a heel:
When you see her in real life, you’re like… you’re amazing at being a heel. But time will tell – who knows what will happen in this crazy world? I feel like everything that has been thrown at me, I’ve knocked out of the park – especially being with Eva. She obviously has been here before so for me it was a bit calming to have someone that had the experience, and who could guide me.