Eva Marie and Doudrop are no more, and Doudrop will be keeping her name.

This week’s post-SummerSlam edition of RAW saw Eva attack Doudrop and beat her up backstage. It was then announced that Eva vs. Doudrop will take place during next Monday’s RAW.

The tension between Eva and Doudrop has been picking up since they first debuted together a few months back under the Eva-Lution. Eva then lost to Alexa Bliss at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, and blamed Doudrop for the loss. After the match, Doudrop announced Eva as the loser of the match.

As seen below, WWE released a post-SummerSlam segment with Megan Morant interviewing Eva after the loss to Bliss. Eva said she and Doudrop had been bumping heads and not clicking, but hopefully they could work it out because Doudrop is her protege. WWE also released a post-SummerSlam segment with Morant interviewing Doudrop until Eva interrupted. Eva said they had some miscommunication issues but needed to have a chat to get back on the same page. Doudrop agreed and that was the last we heard of them until last night’s RAW.

Fast forward to last night’s RAW. Sarah Schreiber interviewed Doudrop backstage and asked what happened at SummerSlam. She admitted she made a mistake associating herself with Eva in the first place. The former Piper Niven also said she now likes the Doudrop name and that’s who she is now.

“First of all, I made a mistake associating myself with Eva Marie,” Doudrop said. “She helped me get my foot in the door here at Monday Night RAW, but I didn’t sign up to get spoken down to and treated like I’m worthless. She thought she’d put me down by giving me the name Doudrop, well I like that name, that’s who I am now. I’m Doudrop and the next time I see Eva Marie I’m gonna Dou-drop her. I’m gonna make Eva Marie feel like how she tried to make me…”

That’s when Eva attacked Doudrop and ranted about disrespect and her being ungrateful.

“This is Eva-Lution,” Eva said as she posed over Doudrop.

Schreiber asked Doudrop if she was OK and she responded by calling Eva a bitch.

Eva and Doudrop made a few post-RAW tweets taunting each other, as seen below.

Eva wrote in one tweet, “Everyone knows that @DoudropWWE has always been JEALOUS of my in-ring abilities and massive love from the TRUE hardcore wrestling fans. You just got Dou Dropped sweetie #EVALution #WWERaw #WWE @WWE @WWEonFOX @peacockTV”

Stay tuned for more on the Eva vs. Doudrop feud. Below are related clips and their post-RAW reactions:

Everyone knows that @DoudropWWE has always been JEALOUS of my in-ring abilities and massive love from the TRUE hardcore wrestling fans. You just got Dou Dropped sweetie #EVALution #WWERaw #WWE@WWE @WWEonFOX @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/Uj9j8RhGXD — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) August 24, 2021

Ans I did that in DESIGNER Heels sweetie 💋 https://t.co/OBNrO6Oqxp — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) August 24, 2021

😂 The EvaLution is turning into the EvaDelusion 🤣 https://t.co/0svpDQtdIL pic.twitter.com/9HQfk46jLR — Double D💧 (@DoudropWWE) August 24, 2021

