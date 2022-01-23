WWE star Doudrop recently spoke with TalkSport to hype up next weekend’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, where Doudrop will challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw women’s championship. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she’s been waiting 15 years for a match with Becky Lynch:

I don’t know if people know this, but I’ve been waiting 15 years for this match. Way back when I first started training in a little warehouse in Linwood,Scotland, there really wasn’t many experienced girls in the UK wrestling scene at all. There was me, Nikki Storm – who had also just started out – down in England we had Mischief and Erin Angel and then over in Ireland we had Miss Rebecca Knox.

Says failed efforts were made in the past but the match is finally happening: