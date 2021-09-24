WWE RAW Superstar Doudrop recently spoke with Fightful Select for a future interview and said she wasn’t sold on the Doudrop ring name when she first heard it, but she has since come around and has a goal of making everyone love the name if they don’t already.

Doudrop revealed she got word of her WWE main roster call-up back on March 1, and said it was tough to keep a secret, especially on social media. She quickly relocated from England to the United States, but didn’t want to let the wrestling world know that she had moved because they would put the puzzle pieces together. To help keep the move a secret, Doudrop re-used older social media photos when posting.

Regarding the move to the United States, she admitted it’s been a learning experience and a culture shock, but one she’s enjoyed. She specifically mentioned WWE NXT talent Persia Pirotta (Steph De Lander) as helping her adjust, being a good friend, and making things easier for her.

Doudrop noted that she’s had limited interactions with WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon so far, but that they have all been positive. She also said she’s gained some feedback from Vince here and there.

