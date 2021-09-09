During her appearance on TQ’s Views, Doudrop spoke on wanting to have had a run with NXT. Here’s what she had to say:

I have learned that there is absolutely nothing that can prepare you. I kept thinking when I showed up, ‘I’ve never technically had a live TV match before.’ It’s a brand new experience and it wasn’t until I was about to go out for the match that I turned around and said to people, ‘Hey, I’ve never had a match on live TV before, this will be alright, won’t it?’ There were like [thumbs up]. Maybe I should have let some people know that information. I’ve been thrown in the deep end and luckily I know how to doggie paddle. It’s all gone well so far. I don’t think there is anything like let-ups. I would have loved to step up to be in NXT and have some matches there and get that experience but, would it have prepared me any better? I don’t think so.

