During a recent interview with El Brunch de WWE women’s division star Doudrop spoke about her Raw women’s title matchup against Becky Lynch at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view back in January, as well as her thoughts on the Elimination Chamber matchup from the event in Saudi Arabia. Highlights are below.

Her thoughts on the recent women’s Elimination Chamber matchup:

It was — it was such a funny day [Elimination Chamber 2022] because there were so many mixed emotions. Like, all the girls, we were all excited, it was gonna be this historic moment having the women’s Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia but also, you know, a little scared because one, the expectation that comes with having such a big match but also, a little scary because the structure of the Elimination Chamber itself is frightening. The way that it’s built, I feel that it is — if you fall, if there’s any accidents, it can be a real serious injury so it was — although it was — I created an experience and it was fun and exciting, it was also quite scary at the same time.

Thoughts on her match with Becky Lynch at the Royal Rumble:

I did not expect it all [match with Becky Lynch at the Royal Rumble]. I was really surprised that we were having this match but very grateful and it was a crazy match because you know, it was heel-heel match so it was kind of like a little — not misplaced but you know, it makes it a little more difficult and then while we’re having the match, the WrestleMania sign went on fire and I was like, ‘Uh, I don’t know what to do.’ So it was a really — I really loved the match and I loved working with Becky, but it wasn’t without its challenges. But, I think we, again, even despite all the challenges, performed really well and I hope that I get to have another match with Becky perhaps for the title.

