Doudrop spoke in an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc.’s Brian Wohl about a wide range of topics

The former NXT UK star had been going under the name Piper Niven before being paired with Eva Marie on WWE Raw. This is where she shared what she thought of the decision to change her name.

“Not going to lie, at first they were like, ‘Your new name is going to be Doudrop,’ and I was like, ‘K.’ But I’m the type of person who takes an opportunity and runs with it,” Doudrop said. “It doesn’t matter what it is. In this business, opportunities aren’t necessarily plenty, so I just took that ball and ran with it. It’s all about what you make of it. So far I think it’s been pretty good.”

Dewdrop also spoke about her relationship with Eva Maire.