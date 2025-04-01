Downstait, the band behind Cody Rhodes’s hit theme song “Kingdom,” have released a new theme song for Tom Pestock, formerly known as Baron Corbin, and currently known as Bishop Dyer on the independent wrestling scene. This latest release further cements Downstait’s reputation as one of the premier bands producing entrance music for professional wrestlers, bridging the gap between rock anthems and the high-energy world of sports entertainment.

Downstait has been a staple in the wrestling industry for over a decade, crafting iconic theme songs that resonate with fans and enhance a wrestler’s persona. Their most famous work, “Kingdom,” became synonymous with Cody Rhodes, evolving alongside his journey from WWE to AEW and back again. The song’s lyrics, message, and overall energy encapsulated Rhodes’s career trajectory and personal struggles, making it one of the most celebrated entrance themes in modern wrestling.

Apart from “Kingdom,” Downstait has also created themes for other prominent wrestlers, including The Miz’s “I Came to Play” and Dolph Ziggler’s “Here to Show the World.” Their ability to compose songs that reflect a wrestler’s character has made them a go-to band for many performers looking to establish or reinvent their on-screen presence.

Tom Pestock’s wrestling career is far from over, recently seeing a bump in stature from Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport, in a losing battle against the titular Josh Barnett in the main event.

After his departure from WWE, Pestock rebranded himself on the independent wrestling circuit as Bishop Dyer. With this new identity, he has aimed to showcase a grittier, more intense side of his wrestling persona, distancing himself from the larger-than-life characters he portrayed in WWE. Part of this transformation includes a new theme song.

With their latest release for Bishop Dyer, Downstait has once again demonstrated their ability to match music with character evolution. While details about the song’s style and lyrics have yet to be fully revealed, fans can expect a high-energy, hard-hitting track that complements Dyer’s new persona. Given the band’s history, the song is likely to be anthemic, intense, and full of powerful lyrics that reflect Dyer’s wrestling journey and newfound independence.

The collaboration between Downstait and Pestock marks an exciting new chapter in both their careers. For Pestock, it signifies a fresh start and a redefinition of his wrestling identity. For Downstait, it continues their legacy of crafting some of the most memorable entrance themes in professional wrestling.

As Bishop Dyer continues to make his mark on the independent scene, his new theme song will play a crucial role in shaping his presentation and connecting with audiences. With Downstait’s signature style backing him, fans can expect an entrance theme that not only sets the tone for his matches but also leaves a lasting impression in the wrestling world. Whether this collaboration will lead to further projects between Downstait and independent wrestlers remains to be seen, but for now, it’s clear that the band’s impact on professional wrestling continues to grow.