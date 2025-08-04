DPW Women’s Champion Nicole Matthews made waves in the wrestling world last night following WWE’s controversial decision to reintroduce Brock Lesnar to its programming. The move, which immediately drew a polarizing reaction from fans and talent alike, prompted Matthews to issue a blunt and cutting critique of the company.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Matthews posted the following statement:

“When someone (or a company) is telling you (multiple fucking times) who they are, it’s on you if you continually don’t believe them.”

While Matthews didn’t name WWE directly, the timing of her post, just minutes after Lesnar’s shocking return, left little room for ambiguity. The message resonated with fans critical of WWE’s decision to reinstate Lesnar, especially given the cloud of controversy that has surrounded him throughout 2024 and into 2025.