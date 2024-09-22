What does Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. have in store for her AEW television return?

We will find out in two weeks time!

During the September 21 episode of AEW Collision on TNT, a brief ten-second video paired to promote the return of Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. for the upcoming five-year anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite.

The video simply stated the name of the show, the date for the show and the letters “D.M.D.”

On the official AEW X account, the company teased her return, questioning what she has in store for the special milestone AEW on TBS show scheduled for October 2, 2024.

“What does Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. have in store for the 5th Anniversary of AEW Dynamite,” the post read.

