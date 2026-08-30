Persephone is the new TBS Champion, but she had some major help in getting there.

During AEW All In: London on Sunday at Wembley Stadium, Maya World put the TBS Championship on the line against Persephone in the first title match of the pay-per-view.

Persephone controlled much of the early action, connecting with a head-scissors takedown out of the corner followed by a dropkick for a near fall. World eventually began to turn things around, hitting an Avalanche Fall-Away Slam before following up with a bridging suplex.

That’s when things took an unexpected turn.

A masked woman suddenly hit the ring and attacked World, allowing Persephone to capitalize and score the victory to become the new TBS Champion.

The mystery surrounding the interference didn’t last long.

After the match, the masked woman continued her attack on World and locked her in the Lockjaw. She then removed her hood and mask to reveal herself as Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

The Wembley Stadium crowd immediately erupted and broke into loud “DMD!” chants as Baker celebrated her return.

The appearance marked Baker’s return to AEW after roughly two years away from the company.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW All In: London Results 8/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.