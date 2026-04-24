Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. made a hometown appearance in a big way during a major sports weekend in Pittsburgh.

With the NFL Draft taking place in the Steel City, the AEW star was on hand representing her roots, sporting full Pittsburgh Steelers gear along with a classic New World Order hat.

Baker has long been vocal about her Steelers fandom, even incorporating the iconic Terrible Towels into her entrance whenever she performs in Pittsburgh, affectionately referring to the city as “Brittsburgh.”

While attending the Draft festivities, Baker had a memorable moment when she caught a Terrible Towel tossed by Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger.

Taking to social media, Baker noted that the moment doubled as a perfect birthday gift, adding another personal highlight to her already strong connection with her hometown crowd.

“My fav player ever @_BigBen7 just threw me his terrible towel,” she wrote via X after the cameo appearance. “Best birthday gift #HereWeGo @steelernation @steelers #nfldraft.”