Dr. Britt Baker is the latest name to take part in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge in support of Rebel.

Earlier this month, Shawn Dean shared a video on social media of himself completing the challenge after Rebel revealed in May that she had been diagnosed with ALS.

Dean also nominated Baker, Carlie Bravo, and The Gunns to participate.

Baker has now answered the call, completing the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge with Rebel and Gail Kim by her side.

After finishing the challenge, Baker passed the baton by nominating Chris Jericho, Renee Paquette, The Young Bucks, Adam Cole, Kris Statlander, Orange Cassidy, and Thunder Rosa to take part next.

The challenge has continued to gain momentum within the wrestling community as more talent participate to help raise awareness for ALS and show support for Rebel.

On the WWE side of things, Seth Rollins also took part in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.