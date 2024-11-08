Dr. Carlon Colker and his Peak Wellness clinic are asking the Connecticut Superior Court to dismiss Janel Grant’s request to obtain evidence from him.

Brandon Thurston of POST Wrestling is reporting that Colker’s attorneys claim they have already provided Grant’s team with electronic copies of the medical and billing records she’s seeking. The report from POST Wrestling states the following,

Attorney for Janel Grant, Ann Callis of the Holland Law Firm, said in a statement to POST Wrestling that the defendants are still holding onto records to avoid being sued.

“By his own admission, Dr. Colker’s filing today all but confirms they have withheld the requested records for fear they could lead to further legal action against him,” Callis said. “Ms. Grant deserves answers, and we respectfully ask the court to compel Dr. Colker and Peak Wellness to provide her with long overdue clarity.”

The defendants argue Grant isn’t using the petition to file a lawsuit in state court, and that violates state law. Based on her complaint, the defendants say Grant is trying to sue the doctor and the clinic in federal court.

“This is not a violation of Judge Meyer’s stay,” Colker’s legal team stated in the filing, “it is an effort to evade Connecticut’s requirement that bills of discovery… must be brought for the purpose of litigation in Connecticut Superior Court.”

“All that Grant would have to do to avoid dismissal on this ground would be to acknowledge, forthrightly and unconditionally, that she will use whatever information she obtains in this proceeding in an action that she will bring in the Connecticut Superior Court,” Colker’s attorneys wrote. “She cannot truthfully do so. A review of the eight categories of information she seeks to discover here, when read in light of the summary of her allegations relating to her federal action… makes clear that this action is joined at the hip with her federal action.”

Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis earlier this year. At the request of the U.S. Attorneys from the Southern District of New York, the lawsuit was put on hold while a federal investigation continues into the former WWE Chairman.