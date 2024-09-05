Carlon Colker, a celebrity doctor, has withdrawn his petition and complaint against Janel Grant.

Colker and his Peak Wellness facility filed a complaint against Grant in August alleging her efforts were part of a “smear campaign,” as a result of a petition filed in July by Grant seeking medical records related to her treatment at the clinic as it related to the ongoing sex trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis and WWE.

This led to Grant’s team filing a motion to strike the complaint and file an additional special motion for sanctions against Colker and the Peak Wellness facility, including attorneys costs awarded to Grant.

On Wednesday, the complaint filed by Colker’s legal team was withdrawn, while Grant’s petition against he and Peak Wellness remains in place.

The following statement was issued to POST Wrestling by Grant’s attorney Ann Callis: