Pro Wrestling Tees announced earlier today that they have launched a store for wrestling legend Dr. D David Schultz, with up to four shirts available for purchase including one of his most favorite quotes, “That’s An Open Hand Slap.”

Schultz gained worldwide fame after slapping 20/20 reporter John Stossel back in 1984 while working at WWE (WWF). The incident, known as the “Slap Heard Around The World,” was the recent subject of Vice’s hit pro-wrestling series, “Dark Side of the Ring.”

You can check out the store here.