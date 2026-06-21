In a press release issued this weekend, Dr. Martha Hart, widow of pro wrestling legend Owen Hart, was honored for her work with the Owen Hart Foundation.

The 2026 Owen Hart Foundation Men’s and Women’s Tournaments for the Owen Hart Cup are currently taking place in All Elite Wrestling.

Check out the complete announcement below.

Exceptional achievements honoured at 2026 Calgary Awards

The City of Calgary is proud to announce the 2026 Calgary Award recipients. Thirteen awards were presented for outstanding contributions to our city at the Calgary Awards ceremony on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at City Hall.

The City of Calgary established The Calgary Awards in 1994 to celebrate and recognize incredible contributions made by Calgarians. Each year, individuals, corporations, community groups, and organizations are nominated in five major award categories.

The 2026 Calgary Awards Recipients are:

Community Achievement Awards

Arts

Recipient – Wunmi Idowu

Wunmi Idowu is an award-winning multidisciplinary artist, filmmaker, educator, and cultural leader advancing African, Caribbean, and Black arts. She founded Woezo Africa Music & Dance Theatre, the Black Arts & Culture Council, and Letura Productions. Her work blends traditional African forms with contemporary storytelling, mentorship, and youth programs expanding access and inclusion.

Calgarian of the Year

Recipient – Dr. Martha Hart

Dr. Martha Hart, PhD, is a Cambridge-trained researcher, philanthropist, and advocate for education, housing stability, and food security. After her husband Owen Hart’s death in 1999, she founded the Owen Hart Foundation. Its home ownership and scholarship programs help low-income Calgarians buy homes and pursue post-secondary education.

Community Advocate – Individual

Recipient – Lorraine Robinson

Lorraine Robinson has strengthened the Millican Ogden Community Association through dedicated, hands-on volunteer leadership. Now in her 13th year on the MOCA Board, she has helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for programs and facilities, led neighbourhood events, supported youth and family services, and modernized governance to better reflect community voices.

Community Advocate – Organization

Recipient – Momentum

Momentum is a Calgary community economic development organization dedicated to reducing poverty and advancing financial inclusion through training and education. Momentum helps people on low incomes gain employment, start businesses, and build stability. Momentum also pursues systemic change through policy advocacy, including 2025 policy wins to strengthen consumer protections and reduce fees.

Education

Recipient – Dr. Pamela Farrell

Dr. Pamela Farrell is a Professor of Education and Director of Field Education at the University of Calgary. She oversees practicum placements for nearly 800 teacher candidates across 222 schools. A leader in equity, diversity, inclusion, and accessibility, she advances anti-oppressive education and food security research, and has created a low-cost food hub on campus.

Grant MacEwan Lifetime Achievement

Recipient – Gordon Moores Bullivant

Gordon Moores Bullivant is a respected education leader and long-time Executive Director of Foothills Academy Society. He has been a pioneer in developing supports for students with severe learning disabilities. A licensed psychologist and specialist, he has advised provincial and national bodies and delivered 3,000+ workshops. Honoured with the Governor General’s Medal, his legacy strengthens inclusive education in Calgary.

Heritage

Recipient – The Confluence Historic Site & Parkland

The Confluence Historic Site & Parkland is recognized for Kípaitápiiyssinnooni (Our Way of Life), a Blackfoot-led exhibit advancing community-led, ethical heritage stewardship. Curated by Niitsitapi artist Star Crop Eared Wolf with 50+ contributors, it centers Blackfoot language and living heritage, welcomed 12,000+ visitors in 2025, and supports Indigenous artists through fair compensation.

Social Impact – Business

Recipient – XhAle Brew Co.

XhAle Brew Co. is a Calgary craft brewery founded by Christina Owczarek, a queer immigrant woman with a non-visible disability. XhAle pairs award-winning beer and non-alcoholic drinks with a social mission, donating nearly $20,000 to community causes. The brewery promotes safer, more inclusive spaces through partnerships, accessibility improvements, and harm-reduction training.

Youth

Recipient – Evan Li

Evan Li is a young Calgary leader creating community impact through service and innovation. He co-founded Futurlign to promote AI literacy with free courses, contributed as a student co-author to bioinformatics research, and speaks internationally on technology. He also founded the Elvaria Music Foundation, expanding music access for newcomers and underserved youth.

The International Achievement Award

Recipient – Dr. Henry Tsang

Dr. Henry Tsang is an acclaimed architect, educator, and researcher focused on healthy, accessible, regenerative design. He leads Henry Tsang Architect and chairs the RAIC Centre for Architecture at Athabasca University. With over 20 years of projects worldwide, he is recognized for Calgary’s Japanese Community Centre and connecting local community impact with global innovation.

The Award for Accessibility – Universal Design

Recipient – Urban Society for Aboriginal Youth (USAY)

The Urban Society for Aboriginal Youth (USAY) created Calgary’s only dedicated Indigenous Youth Centre designed with accessibility at its core, supporting mobility, sensory, cultural, and gender-inclusive needs. Serving 200+ youth weekly, it reduces barriers and strengthens belonging for Indigenous youth with disabilities, while welcoming families, Elders, and community partners.

The Environmental Achievement Award

Recipient – Habitat for Humanity Southern Alberta

Habitat for Humanity Southern Alberta advances affordable housing and environmental impact through Calgary ReStores, which divert reusable home goods and building materials from landfills while funding local homes. In 2025, ReStores kept thousands of tonnes in circulation, supported jobs and volunteers, and helped finance more affordable homes for Calgary families.

W.O. Mitchell Book Prize

Recipient – Marcello Di Cintio

Marcello Di Cintio is the author of six books, including W.O. Mitchell Book Prize winners Walls and Pay No Heed to the Rockets. His writing appears in The Walrus, Canadian Geographic, and The Globe and Mail. His latest, Precarious: The Lives of Migrant Workers, examines resilience and vulnerability in migrant labour.