Dragon Gate Releases Their Full Show Schedule For August

Dragon Gate Pro-Wrestling has released their full schedule for the month of August. The promotion returned from their COVID-19 setback in June with their King of Gate tournament, and even held certain shows that allowed fans. Check it out below.

August 2nd (Sunday) 3:00PM – Wakayama, Wakayama Prefectural Gym “Memorial Gate 2020 in Wakayama” August 8th (Saturday) 6:00PM – Kyoto, KBS Hall August 9th (Sunday) 6:00PM – Osaka, Edion Arena Osaka #2 August 10th (Monday) 4:00PM – Aichi, Nagoya Congress Center August 12th (Wednesday) 6:30PM – Tokyo, Korakuen Hall August 15th (Saturday) 6:00PM – Hyogo, Kobe Sambo Hall August 16th (Sunday) 5:00PM – Hyogo, Himeji MIYACOCO Minato Dome August 23rd (Sunday) 1:00PM – Fukuoka, Acros Fukuoka August 23rd (Sunday) 5:00PM – Fukuoka, Acros Fukuoka August 24th (Monday) 6:30PM – Kagoshima, Orocity Hall August 27th (Thursday) 6:30PM – Aichi, Tsushima Bunka Hall August 29th (Saturday) 5:00PM – Fukui, Tsuruga Kirameki Minato Hall August 30th (Sunday) 5:00PM – Hyogo, Kobe Sambo Hall Times, dates, & locations are subject to change. Times are in Japanese Standard Time.