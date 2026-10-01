Dragon Gate will honor PAC with a special memorial ceremony in Tokyo this week.

The Japanese promotion announced that a 10-bell salute will be held in memory of PAC before its event at Korakuen Hall on Friday, October 2.

“PAC Memorial Ceremony In tribute to PAC, who passed away on [September 27], a 10-count gong will be rung before the start of the tournament,” Dragon Gate announced.

Dragon Gate played a significant role in PAC’s career, serving as his primary home in Japan as he began establishing himself internationally. He competed regularly for the promotion during the late 2000s and early 2010s before returning in 2018 following his departure from WWE.

After news of PAC’s passing broke over the weekend, Dragon Gate issued a statement remembering his contributions to the promotion.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of PAC and offer our heartfelt condolences,” the statement read. “Many wrestlers have looked up to you and used you as a role model, inspired by the many memorable matches and countless spectacular moves you left behind.”

Dragon Gate added that PAC’s work inside its ring would not be forgotten.

“The wonderful performances you showcased in the DRAGONGATE ring will be remembered forever. You will always be a part of the DRAGONGATE family.”

The promotion concluded, “We extend our deepest sympathies to your family during this time of grief, and on behalf of all the wrestlers and staff, we pay our respects in memory of your achievements during your lifetime.”

Dragon Gate has also continued honoring PAC through its official YouTube channel, including the release of memorable matches from his time with the promotion.