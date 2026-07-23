As noted, Dragon Lee appeared as a guest on the latest episode of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet for an in-depth interview covering all things wrestling.

In addition to the highlights from the interview that we previously published on the website earlier today, the masked pro wrestling star spoke about his WrestleMania 42 ladder match,

The following are some of these additional highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

That match at WrestleMania 42, the ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship, that was one of the best matches of the weekend. “I’ve never wrestled in a ladder match. I don’t like it. Because, honestly, I thought that the ladder would be a little bit kind of gimmicked. But I want everyone to know that the ladder was real. I was just trying to try something, what can I do here that’s crazy? I just grabbed the ladder right away, I caught my arm, and I hit my leg, and I was like f*ck it’s so heavy. And yes, it’s strong, man.”

It’s also so hard to climb the ladder in the ring, right? “It’s weird, you know. I want to tell you this: all my neighbors, they just sent me a text, even my family, ‘Be careful.’ Because at Christmas I fell off the ladder putting up Christmas lights. The ladder just broke, bam! My finger [dislocated], I put it back.”

Is the dream match one day, one on one with Rey Mysterio? “Of course. Definitely, if you want to be the best, you have to wrestle with the best. I want that to happen one day, and I know it will, and I will be ready. I’m ready for that moment.”

I gotta ask you about this photo of you sitting on Undertaker’s motorcycle. What made you think to get on it? “I grew up watching that motorcycle. In the moment I feel like I gotta get on this motorcycle. I see everyone in the ring, I gotta take the picture. But I was like, should I? Maybe not. I don’t want to get in trouble. I saw CM Punk, ‘Hey, can you take my picture?’ Yeah, okay. If someone tells me anything, he’s gonna cover me for sure. ‘Hey, CM Punk told me.’ Honestly, I didn’t want to take a picture just because CM Punk told me. He told me to get in to take a picture, and I just got there, like my uncle CM Punk, thank you for that. He helped me get that push that I need to go to the motorcycle. I took the picture, it was a nice picture, but this is not the end. I came back to AAA, Undertaker told me, ‘You realize that you scratched my motorcycle?’ I said, ‘What? No! Come on, you have to be kidding me.’ [He said] ‘Yes, you scratched it.’ No, no, no, no, no. I was like [on it for] for one second, I didn’t [scratch it]. Because I just came in, took a photo, no. He was kidding me. It’s like he intimidated me. I was like, damn, my boss, right?”