WWE Superstar Dragon Lee has provided an update on the injury he suffered during the July 20 episode of WWE Raw.

Lee was injured while competing in a tag team match alongside Je’Von Evans against Ethan Page and Rusev. Medical testing later confirmed that he sustained a torn ligament, forcing him to withdraw from upcoming appearances for AAA.

In a post shared via his official Instagram Story (see below), Lee revealed that doctors diagnosed him with a torn collateral ligament in his thumb. He explained that he was advised not to compete and instead return home, apologizing to fans who were hoping to see him at Week 2 of AAA’s Verano de Escándalo event.

The injury resulted in a change to AAA’s scheduled card. Lee had been slated to face Mecha Wolf and La Parka in a Triple Threat qualifier for the Latin American Championship. Following his withdrawal, Lince Dorado was announced as his replacement, with the original bout being pushed back to a later week during the Verano de Escándalo tapings.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lee is expected to be sidelined after tearing a ligament in one of his fingers during the Raw tag team match. While the injury was not obvious during the broadcast, Lee later confirmed that it occurred during the contest.

At this time, there is no confirmed timetable for Dragon Lee’s return to WWE television or in-ring competition.

(H/T: Dave Meltzer and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com)