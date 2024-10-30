The WWE Speed No. 1 Contender Tournament continued on Wednesday.

The October 30 episode of WWE Speed on X aired at 12/11c, and featured another first-round match in the ongoing tourney to determine the next challenger for reigning WWE Speed Champion Andrade.

On the 10/30 episode, Dragon Lee defeated Tavion Heights to advance to the quarterfinals of the tourney. He will face the winner of the Akira Tozawa vs. Riley Osborne first round match on the next episode.

The winners of the Lee-Tozawa/Osborne bout will move to the semifinals to take on the winner of the Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus quarterfinal bout on next week’s show.

Watch the complete October 30 episode of WWE Speed below.

Today’s #WWESpeed match didn’t go as @TavionHeights had planned, but this won't be the last time we see him… pic.twitter.com/l0j9YBA3q3 — WWE (@WWE) October 30, 2024