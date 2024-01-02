Some bad news for Dragon Lee to start 2024.

The WWE superstar and current NXT North American Champion will not be able to attend tomorrow’s NXT New Year’s Evil special due to visa issues he is having. Lee says that the issue is keeping him in Mexico, but promises a special surprise for the WWE Universe if they tune in tomorrow night.

Sad news to kick off the year, but due to visa issues I am unable to leave Mexico right now. Por eso, I will miss @WWENXT New Years Evil… But the LWO has a big surprise for the NQCC and the NXT Universe tomorrow night.

Lee has had a breakout 2023 in WWE, and only just won the NXT North American Championship from Dominik Mysterio. Check out his post below.