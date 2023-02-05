Dragon Lee announced his decision to join WWE on December 28 at AAA Noche De Campeones.

At the time, it was reported that Lee would report sometime in January at the Performance Center to start training. That has happened yet.

WWE would put new signees in the front row and introduce them at the old TakeOver Shows. Dragon Lee was someone brought up during Wrestling Observer Radio for this spot that didn’t happen.

Dave Meltzer stated that Lee is dealing with visa issues right now and couldn’t appear because of this.