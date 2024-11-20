A WWE title changed hands today.

Masked WWE Superstar Dragon Lee earned a title shot against WWE Speed Champion after working his way to the finals of the latest WWE Speed Championship No. 1 Contender Tournament.

On Wednesday, November 20, the latest episode of WWE Speed premiered on X, and featured Dragon Lee vs. Andrade for the WWE Speed Championship.

In an excellent one-on-one title tilt, the masked LWO star emerged victorious, defeating Andrade to become the brand new WWE Speed Champion.