A WWE title changed hands today.
Masked WWE Superstar Dragon Lee earned a title shot against WWE Speed Champion after working his way to the finals of the latest WWE Speed Championship No. 1 Contender Tournament.
On Wednesday, November 20, the latest episode of WWE Speed premiered on X, and featured Dragon Lee vs. Andrade for the WWE Speed Championship.
In an excellent one-on-one title tilt, the masked LWO star emerged victorious, defeating Andrade to become the brand new WWE Speed Champion.
— WWE (@WWE) November 20, 2024