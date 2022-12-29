Dragon Lee and Dralistico are your new AAA Tag Team Champions, but Lee is headed to WWE.

Tonight’s AAA Noche de Campeones (Night of Champions) event from Acapulco, Mexico saw Lee and Dralistico defeat IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR for their AAA World Tag Team Titles.

This is the first reign for Los Hermanos Lee with the titles. AAA has not announced what will happen next with Lee going to WWE. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood won the straps by defeating current AEW World Trios Champions The Lucha Brothers back on the October 26, 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite, while disguised as a lucha team billed as Las Super Ranas. FTR held the titles for 438 recognized days, giving them the third-longest AAA tag team title reign in history.

After Lee and his brother captured the titles from FTR, Lee announced that he has officially signed with WWE. This was his final appearance with AAA, and the company booked him to go out as a hero.

Lee, the younger brother of AEW’s Rush, will be moving to Orlando, and is set to begin at the WWE Performance Center early next year.

AAA touted the signing on Twitter, writing via Google Translator, “Much success to @dragonlee95 in his new adventure in @WWE! We will closely follow all your steps [clapping hands emoji]”

Lee has been wrestling since 2014. He is a two-time CMLL World Lightweight Champion, a one-time CMLL World Welterweight Champion, a one-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, a two-time ROH World Tag Team Champion, and a two-time ROH World Television Champion. He and Dralistico also captured the vacant Crash Tag Team Titles in September. Lee made appearances for AEW/ROH this year, but he was written out of the storylines after he was turned on by Rush and Andrade El Idolo.

FTR have dropped the AAA World Tag Team Titles and the ROH World Tag Team Titles in recent months. They still have the IWGP Tag Team Titles but will defend those against Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday, January 4.

Below are related shots from tonight’s AAA Noche de Campeones event from Arena GNP Seguros in Acapulco, Mexico:

