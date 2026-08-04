Dragon Lee is hoping to avoid surgery after suffering a torn ligament in his thumb, as the WWE star looks to remain active rather than face several months on the sidelines.

Speaking on Notsam Wrestling Live, Lee detailed how the injury occurred following his tag team match on the July 20 episode of WWE Raw. He said his thumb became badly swollen after the bout, prompting WWE medical staff to evaluate the injury. While X-rays came back clear, an MRI later revealed the ligament tear.

“My last match. That was on TV… When I came back to my locker room, my finger was swollen, and I couldn’t move and I was like, ‘I don’t know what’s happened.’ It’s happened many times in wrestling. But the doctor, he touched me and he told me, ‘Can you move like this?’ ‘Yes.’ He touched me and, ‘Ah! It’s painful.’ I got an X-ray; it’s okay, and then MRI… I have a tear… Damn, I wanted to wrestle… I don’t know for how (much) time I’m gonna be out but, I don’t wanna get surgery.”

Lee admitted surgery remains an option, but said he is doing everything possible to avoid it because of the lengthy recovery time. Instead, he hopes WWE will allow him to continue competing while managing the injury.

“It’s gonna get surgery and I’m gonna stop for three, four months and I don’t want that. They told me with this one, maybe I probably will wrestle. It’s fine. Hopefully they let me wrestle.”

Lee’s most recent WWE match saw him team with Je’Von Evans against The Vision on the July 20 edition of Raw. Following the injury, he was pulled from scheduled AAA appearances on medical advice while his condition continues to be evaluated.