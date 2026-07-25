Dragon Lee will no longer be appearing at tonight’s AAA Verano de Escándalo event after revealing he suffered an injury on the July 20 episode of WWE Raw.

The WWE star shared an update via his Instagram Stories, confirming that he tore a ligament in his thumb during Monday’s Raw. Lee teamed with Je’Von Evans in a tag team loss to Austin Theory and Bron Breakker, although it remains unclear exactly when the injury occurred.

As a result, Lee announced that he will be unable to compete at AAA Verano de Escándalo, which takes place tonight from Arena San Marcos in Aguascalientes, Mexico.

“I tore a ligament in my thumb on Raw this week, so unfortunately I won’t be able to wrestle tonight at Verano de Escándalo,” Lee wrote.

While Lee had not been officially advertised for a match on the card, he last appeared for AAA on the July 11 event, where he competed against Mini Vikingo and Jack Cartwheel in a three-way number one contender’s match for the AAA Cruiserweight Championship. Mini Vikingo emerged victorious to earn the future title opportunity.

There is currently no word on how long Lee is expected to be sidelined following the injury.