Top international talent Dragon Lee has made his official WWE NXT in-ring debut.

Tonight’s NXT live event from St. Petersburg saw Lee wrestle Eddy Thorpe. Lee wasn’t the only one with a connection to NJPW in this bout as Thorpe is the former Karl Fredericks.

There’s no word yet on who won the bout, but we expect to have full results from St. Petersburg later on.

Thorpe signed with WWE in January, and made his debut on a recent NXT Level Up episode, going up against Dante Chen. Thorpe was then defeated by Axiom at the live event on February 24 in Jacksonville, but defeated Oro Mensah on the March 3 edition of NXT Level Up. WWE seems impressed with Thorpe and are putting him to work for a new comer as he is set to wrestle Xyon Quinn on next week’s Level Up (spoilers).

Lee signed with WWE in December and was set to move his family in January, then start at the WWE Performance Center. However, visa issues delayed the move and Lee didn’t arrive until last week. He made his NXT TV debut at Roadblock last Tuesday, as noted here.

You can see two fan photos from Lee vs. Thorpe below:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.