Dragon Lee has shared his appreciation for Rey Mysterio and Chad Gable following their WWE Intercontinental Championship match on Monday Night Raw.

The October 19 episode of WWE Raw in San Diego, California, featured Gable defending his Intercontinental Championship against Lee and Mysterio in a triple threat match.

Gable ultimately retained his title, but the action didn’t end there, as Ethan Page and Big Cass attacked the competitors following the bout.

Taking to social media after the show, Lee reflected on the experience, praising both opponents and describing the opportunity to share the ring with Mysterio as a dream come true.

“I just wanna said how special this night was ..! Thank you San Diego and thank you Chad gable for been and incredible and inspired wrestler in all the ways !” Lee wrote.

The WWE Superstar went on to offer particularly high praise for Mysterio, marveling at the legendary luchador’s ability to continue performing at such a high level at 52 years old.

“And also wanna said that really means the world to me sharing the ring with Rey Misterio, dream come true!! as a 52 years old and keeping moving like 20s eeeasy!! he really Motivated me and I know all the world ! He’s the best luchador in te entire World! Tonight I really learn so much for both of them !”

Despite coming up short in his pursuit of the Intercontinental Championship, Lee made it clear that the opportunity to compete against Gable and Mysterio was a memorable moment in his WWE career.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 10/19/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.