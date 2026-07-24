Dragon Lee does not want wrestling fans to view him as the next Rey Mysterio.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Lee discussed the comparisons that followed him during his time alongside Mysterio in the Latino World Order.

Lee said the comparisons were the one aspect of belonging to the LWO that became difficult for him.

“That’s the only thing that I felt when I was in the LWO. It was a nice group, a beautiful group. I loved being part of the LWO. “But so many people on social media were always asking, ‘Who will be the next Rey? You’re the next Rey.’”

Lee firmly rejected the idea that he or anyone else could replace Mysterio.

“I will say this: nobody can be the next Rey Mysterio. I don’t want to be. “I can’t be, and I will never be Rey Mysterio. He is on another level. You can’t compare anyone to him. It’s impossible.”

Lee instead wants to establish his own identity as a wrestler capable of adapting to different opponents and styles.

“I will be the only Dragon Lee. I will be that man who loves wrestling and can wrestle with anybody. “Strong style—whatever style you put me in. I’m Dragon. I’m fire. Fuego.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Insight with Chris Van Vliet, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.