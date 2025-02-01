WWE Speed returned on X with a special episode on Saturday afternoon.

On February 1, 2025, reigning WWE Speed Champion Dragon Lee defended his title against the man who won the latest WWE Speed Championship Contender Tournament, Chad Gable.

The LWO ally defeated the American Made leader to retain the title, securing the pinfall with his Operation Dragon finisher with just over 35 seconds remaining on the clock.

Following the victory, WWE unveiled the brackets for the new WWE Speed Women’s Championship Contender Tournament, which kicks off next Wednesday at 12/11c, with Kayden Carter going one-on-one against Zoey Stark.

The winner of that match will face the winner of the Alba Fyre vs. Shotzi match. The winner of that will earn the next shot at reigning WWE Speed Women’s Champion Candice LeRae.

Watch the complete February 1, 2025 episode of WWE Speed on X via the media player embedded below.