AJ Styles may have retired, but Dragon Lee is going to help make sure his legacy lives on in the world of WWE.

During an interview with Joey Karni in Las Vegas, NV. for WrestleMania 42 Weekend, the masked WWE Superstar revealed that “The Phenomenal One” gave him permission to use his Styles Clash finisher.

“Just imagine how is my life, man,” Dragon Lee stated. “Being with the greatest of all time here and now, being with the greatest of all time, AJ Styles.”

Lee called keeping the Styles Clash alive in WWE an ‘honor.’

“It’s something like nobody give it to me,” he said. “I earned every single opportunity because I’ve been doing my 100% what I’m telling you every single time when I step in the ring. And they knew it.”

He added, “Now I took the Styles Clash as honor from AJ but not because I choose it. I asked and he told me, ‘You’re my brother, do it’ because you know I earn the respect from the locker room but earn the respect from legend like Rey (Mysterio), like AJ that’s unbelievable for me.”

Dragon Lee is scheduled to challenge for the WWE Intercontinental Championship in a multi-person ladder match at WrestleMania 42, which goes down on April 18 and April 19 from Las Vegas, NV.