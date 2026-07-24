Dragon Lee revealed that AJ Styles privately told him about his planned retirement immediately after they lost the WWE World Tag Team Championship.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Lee said he initially believed Styles intended to retire at WrestleMania rather than the Royal Rumble.

Lee explained that he had pitched “Phenomenal Dragons” as the name of their team because he believed they would have time to develop its identity.

“We didn’t have enough time to create a name, but I pitched this name, and I think it would have been so great: the Phenomenal Dragons. “AJ Styles has his logo. I said this logo becomes kind of like a dragon around it—something we can do.”

Lee did not realize Styles’ career was about to end when he began developing those ideas.

“I didn’t realize that he wouldn’t have enough time. He would be retired. Nobody expected it.”

Styles disclosed the plan to Lee on the day they lost the WWE World Tag Team Championship.

“I realized the day we lost the titles. He told me, and I had to keep that secret. “He was like, ‘I’m going to retire.’ I thought, like, WrestleMania.”

Lee was surprised when Styles instead retired at the Royal Rumble in January.

“That’s why I said, ‘We have time to do something.’ We became champions, and I was like, ‘We can do many things. We can create many things with our story.’ “Then right away, it was gone. That’s it.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Insight with Chris Van Vliet, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.