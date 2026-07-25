Dragon Lee believes his WWE Intercontinental Championship match against Penta could have been a match-of-the-year contender if they had received more time.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Lee first expressed similar frustration with the amount of time given to his tag-team match alongside AJ Styles against Je’Von Evans and Leon Slater.

“I wish we would have had more time. It would have been awesome.”

Lee then pointed to his Intercontinental Championship match with Penta as another bout that would have benefited from additional time.

“Even my match with Penta for the Intercontinental Championship—we didn’t have so much time. “But I would say, if we would have had more time, I’m telling you, brother, that would have been the best match of the year.”

Lee credited their shared Mexican wrestling background for the connection they displayed during the match.

“I’m sure. Penta is so great, and I think that connection between Mexicans is great, man.”

Lee is pleased that Mexican wrestlers and lucha libre are receiving greater attention across WWE and AAA.

“I feel good that they are pushing more of the Mexicans now—Fenix and AAA, too. “It is in good hands now. You are still free to do crazy stuff if you want. You’re free to be a wrestler—a luchador. You’re still a luchador. You don’t have to change anything.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Insight with Chris Van Vliet, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.