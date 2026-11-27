Dragon Lee is ready to represent his country on one of WWE’s biggest stages.

During a recent appearance on OutKick Dropkick, the WWE Superstar spoke about representing Team Mexico in the traditional five-on-five elimination match against Team USA at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 this Saturday night.

Lee expressed his excitement about sharing the ring with some of WWE’s biggest stars.

“It really makes me feel proud,” Lee said. “Being around with so many superstars in the United States, Cody Rhodes, first time, I think, well, let’s say it will be my first time I faced him because we just stayed for a little bit in Royal Rumble, but it will be my first time really ever with Cody and CM Punk, LA Knight, Je’Von Evans. This is great.”

Rather than feeling pressure heading into the high-profile showdown, Lee is looking forward to showcasing what Team Mexico can do. He also praised Rey Mysterio’s leadership as team captain.

“No one better than him,” Lee said of Mysterio. “I know Penta, he’s the moment, but Rey is Rey Mysterio, you know what I mean? And Rey, he brings many plans to the table. We’ll just be like, ‘Oh wow, yeah, this is incredible.’”

Lee went on to explain how the close bond between the members of Team Mexico has helped them prepare for Saturday’s match.

“This team is like brothers, really brothers, really, we’re like blood brothers,” he continued. “So, everyone has an idea and we put on the table and we’ll just throw in many ideas and we just create and build more, more things that we can do.”

“And the only thing I can tell you, this Saturday, man, you will see how Team Mexico is gonna shine. We wanna bring fire, man. That will be incredible.”

Lee will join Mysterio, Penta, Rey Fenix and El Grande Americano against Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Je’Von Evans, LA Knight and Seth Rollins at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026, which emanates from Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, on November 28.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/28 for live WWE Survivor Series 2026 Results coverage.