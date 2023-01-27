Dragon Lee is set to make his first appearance on WWE programming this weekend.

Lee has been announced for the Royal Rumble La Previa special that airs at 1pm ET on Saturday, via Peacock and the WWE Network, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Lee will be joined by SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Los Lotharios on the show. Marcelo Rodriguez will host the Royal Rumble preview show.

Lee’s WWE signing was announced back in December, right after he and brother Dralistico defeated FTR for the AAA World Tag Team Titles at the AAA Noche de Campeones tapings. Lee and his family were set to move to Orlando this month so that he could begin his WWE journey at the Performance Center.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.