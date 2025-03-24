The arrival of the legendary El Grande Americano has finally happened.

After embarking on a legendary quest on the lucha libre underground scene (Watch Video Here), El Grande Americano, who Chad Gable swears is not him, made his WWE Raw debut on Monday’s show at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

El Grande Americano would go on to fill in for the “sick” Gable, who provided a doctor’s note to Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, against his scheduled opponent — Dragon Lee.

Following a great back-and-forth battle, which garnered “This is Awesome!” chants from the Glasgow crowd, El Grande Americano would reach up and unmask Dragon Lee, leading to his debut victory moments later.

Check out videos and photos of Dragon Lee unmasked on WWE Raw in Glasgow, Scotland below. You can also check out our complete WWE Raw Results 3/24/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.