WWE has announced that Dragon Lee will take on JD McDonagh at this Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA. This will be McDonagh’s final matchup for the developmental brand after he got called up to the main roster in the WWE Draft. (Latest draft updates can be found here.)

BREAKING: After throwing out a challenge to the entire NXT roster for a match, @jd_mcdonagh gets his wish. McDonagh will face @dragonlee95 THIS TUESDAY in his last match in #WWENXT before heading to #WWERaw! 📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/FyqlvHNMZP — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 29, 2023

Below is the announced line-up for Tuesday:

* Dani Palmer makes her debut

* Axiom vs. Scrypts

* JD McDonaugh vs. Dragon Lee

* Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne

* Joe Coffey vs. Joe Gacy. If Gacy wins The Dyad will earn a shot at NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus. If Coffey wins, The Dyad can no longer challenge for the titles as long as Gallus are champions

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defends against Drew Gulak

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre defend against Katana Chance and Kayden Carter before Dawn and Fyre go to RAW