WWE Superstar Dragon Lee took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that he and his wife are celebrating the birth of their daughter.

Lee has been off WWE television as of late as he provides for her wife.

Welcome to this wonderful world 🌎 pic.twitter.com/WGivNofJqY — Dragon Lee ドラゴンリー (@dragonlee95) January 24, 2025

Zaria also took to Twitter on Thursday to address some concerns from fans on why she hasn’t wrestled on WWE NXT since the December 17th, where she and Sol Ruca lost a match to Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend. She wrote,

“Y’all are funny. Life happens and you have to take a step back for a bit. I’ve got a whole career ahead of me, 5 weeks isn’t gonna hurt. Have patience little ones.

And remember, I see all”