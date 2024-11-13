Dragon Lee has earned himself a shot at championship gold in WWE.

On Wednesday, November 13, 2024, the latest episode of WWE Speed on X premiered at 12/11c on the social media platform.

This week’s show saw the finals of the ongoing WWE Speed No. 1 Contender Tournament, which pitted Dragon Lee of the LWO one-on-one against Akira Tozawa of Alpha Academy.

The bout saw Dragon Lee pick up the win, which earns him the next shot at reigning WWE Speed Champion Andrade.

The WWE Speed title tilt between Andrade and Dragon Lee will take place on next week’s show, which premieres at 12/11c on X on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

Watch the complete episode of WWE Speed from November 13, 2024 via the X media player embedded below.