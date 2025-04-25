Masked Republic Releases First Middle Grade Novel Featuring Dragon Lee & Family

Masked Republic has officially released its first middle grade novel, La Dinastía Muñoz: Dragon Lee & The Monster of Salty River.

The bilingual book, featuring English on one side of each page and Spanish on the other, is now available for purchase through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major book retailers.

The story follows real-life brothers Dragon Lee, Rush, and Dralístico, along with their father—lucha libre legend El Toro Blanco, now known as Bestia del Ring.

Featured below is the official synopsis for the book, along with some photos of Dragon Lee holding it: