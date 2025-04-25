Masked Republic Releases First Middle Grade Novel Featuring Dragon Lee & Family
Masked Republic has officially released its first middle grade novel, La Dinastía Muñoz: Dragon Lee & The Monster of Salty River.
The bilingual book, featuring English on one side of each page and Spanish on the other, is now available for purchase through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major book retailers.
The story follows real-life brothers Dragon Lee, Rush, and Dralístico, along with their father—lucha libre legend El Toro Blanco, now known as Bestia del Ring.
Featured below is the official synopsis for the book, along with some photos of Dragon Lee holding it:
Witness the rise of the Muñoz Dynasty!El Toro Blanco guides his children, Dragon Lee and Dralistico, through a world of monsters and myth. Dragon Lee must earn his mask, while Dralistico craves adventure, The mysterious Rush clashes with them at every turn. Joining the monster hunt is Tali, a newcomer dreaming of becoming a luchadora. Together, they must face lurking Ahuizotl, sinister Canancoles, and the monstrous Tilcoatl- undefeated creatures of terror. But even these monsters pale in comparison to the most dangerous foe of all: the greedy and wrathful rudos. Can they survive the dangers ahead?