Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that DRAGONGATE star and new MLW Middleweight champion Shun Skywalker will be competing at the promotion’s October 30th Fightland ’22 event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Full details, including an updated look at who will be appearing, can be found below.

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) – Major League Wrestling today announced the Philly debut of DRAGONGATE’S Shun Skywalker at MLW FIGHTLAND ’22 at on Sunday, October 30 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and in over 60 countries around the world.

The newly minted World Middleweight Champion will make his Philadelphia debut October 30th as DRAGONGATE’S Shun Skywalker steps into the hallowed grounds of the 2300 Arena for the first-time ever.

Representing DRAGONGATE and the infamous Z-Brats, Shun Skywalker is no strange to being a champion. A former Open The Dream Gate Champion, Skywalker is heralded as arguably the best wrestler in Japan, if not in the entire sport itself.

A cunning fighter, Skywalker was once a popular wrestler in DRAGONGATE only to crave more and perhaps in the process embrace his inner dark heart.

Since then, the delusional fighter has caused havoc for his former teammates in the Masquerade faction… but what will he do in South Philadelphia October 30?

MLW can confirm Skywalker will defend the World Middleweight Title. But against who?

MLW Matchmaker Cesar Duran is meeting with league officials to sign a “huge International title fight”. Details are expected soon.

CARD

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie

Mance Warner

Jacob Fatu and the Samoan SWAT Team

World Tag Team Champions Hustle & Power

Alex Kane and the BOMAYE Fight Club

Microman

World Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker

Willie Mack

Cesar Duran

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon at MLW.com.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

