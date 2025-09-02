— Drake has revealed that WWE’s Rhea Ripley is his “muse,” though he admits he doesn’t believe the Australian star would ever be interested in him.

During a recent appearance on the “Not This Again with Bobbi Althoff” podcast, the Canadian rapper shared that his Instagram feed is filled with Ripley content. He said,

“My F.Y.P. page is just all Rhea Ripley. She’s a wrestler. She’s like my muse, but I’m the opposite of probably everything that she likes.”

Drake attended WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto earlier this year, though the company made no on-air mention of his presence.

Meanwhile, on this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Ripley’s ongoing rivalry with Asuka intensified as Asuka continued to argue that IYO SKY is better off without “The Eradicator.”

— Ric Flair recently spoke with Escapist Magazine about his absence from WWE 2K25, explaining that wrestlers only earn money from the game if they appear on the cover. Flair also noted that he remains under contract with AEW. In the interview, he touched on his legendary career, shared his personal wrestling Mount Rushmore, addressed the Raja Jackson incident, and more.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On not playing video games: “I’ve never played video games in my life. I can’t play them, I’m terrible. My kids could beat me in one second, so I quit. I’m a bad loser.”

On not appearing in WWE 2K25: “I knew about it, but I didn’t expect to be, as I’m still under contract at AEW. Unless you’re on the cover, you don’t make any money anyway. Maybe 0.3% or some damn thing!”

On his wrestling Mount Rushmore: “That’s such a tough question, but obviously it would be Hulk. I feel like it would be Hulk, Stone Cold. Then the greatest worker of all time, because I’ve wrestled everybody and he probably could wrestle better than anybody right now if he was healthy. Shawn Michaels. And then of course I’d put Undertaker up there.”

On having “terrible chemistry” with the late Randy Savage: “No, we had terrible chemistry. He wanted to rehearse and I didn’t rehearse. I only did it for WrestleMania. Instead of having a week off, I had to come to Tampa and wrestle for three hours a day with him to memorise a match. And that just wasn’t my style. You have to feel the crowd.”

On his thoughts on the incident with Raja Jackson assaulting wrestler Syko Stu: “He put him in a coma didn’t he? I’m very close to Rampage and I tried calling him, but obviously he wasn’t taking calls. Can you understand in a way, sometimes you can lose your temper in the moment and snap like that, then regret it afterwards? Yeah, but not to that extent. A receipt here or there keeps everybody straight. But not to that extent.”

On Randy Orton being underutilized: “She [Charlotte] only became a wrestler by accident. But not only is she the best female wrestler, she’s the best wrestler in the world and the most athletic person in the company. She is the best wrestler, male or female and I can say that without flinching, without looking back. The only person who I think is close to her, when he is on and healthy, when you think about in ring timing and knowing where you are all the time, is Randy Orton. Randy’s really underutilized.”

— During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Killer Kross (Karrion Kross) opened up about WWE’s creative direction for him following SummerSlam 2025.

Although Kross came up short against Sami Zayn in a singles match on Night One of the event, he revealed that a storyline scheduled for the following night on WWE RAW was scrapped at the last minute. He said,

“The creative we were supposed to have on Monday Night RAW got killed on Sunday. The creative involved other people. I would love to tell people that want to know, but that idea could still be salvaged for that other person involved, so I don’t want to jack up their creative talking about it, but it was something really big and it was something people would have enjoyed. I can tell you that right now. Maybe one day we can do that creative and we can revisit this conversation.”

Kross and Scarlett parted ways with WWE after their contracts expired on August 10.