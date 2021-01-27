WWE star Drake Maverick took to Twitter earlier today and commented on a post put out by current free agent Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder), whose recently announced that he was bringing back his super popular “True Long Island Story,” which gained him a ton o notoriety during his run with WWE. Maverick adds that Cardona doesn’t get the credit he deserves for completely changing the game for pro-wrestlers, claiming that most social media promos were a product of his early innovation.

Maverick writes, “Without THIS MAN your Twitter, Instagram, YouTube promo wouldn’t exist. Doesn’t get the credit he deserves for completely changing the way a person could connect with their fan base.”

Check out his tweet below.

Without THIS MAN your Twitter, Instagram, YouTube promo wouldn’t exist. Doesn’t get the credit he deserves for completely changing the way a person could connect with their fan base. https://t.co/CjJWIq16rY — DRAKE MAVERICK (@WWEMaverick) January 27, 2021

Cardona’s original “Z The True Long Island Story” got him so popular in the early 2010s that he was eventually crowned WWE United States champion.