Drake Maverick Posts Update After Deleting Tweet from Wife

WWE NXT Superstar Drake Maverick took to Twitter this morning to let fans know he is alright.
The concern began after Drake’s wife Renee Michelle apparently tweeted a message from his account late last night. The tweet has since been deleted but it went like this:
“It’s Renee. Drake (James) iis in safe hands being checked over thoroughly by doctors soon. Thanks to all that iiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii”
Fans speculated that the tweet was just a joke after Drake made some tongue-in-cheek comments during last night’s WWE 365 special on Ricochet, about how he’d rather be on the road than at home.
Drake deleted the tweet about an hour after it was posted. He then posted an update this morning.
“I’ve just woke up to a lot of people worried. Have no fear I think somebody was just playing silly buggers with my Twitter. All is well [thumbs up emoji],” he wrote.
Drake is set to team with Breezango to face El Legado del Fantasma (NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde) in six-man action on Wednesday’s Great American Bash Night 2 episode, which was taped last week.
Below is Drake’s full tweet from today:
I’ve just woke up to a lot of people worried. Have no fear I think somebody was just playing silly buggers with my Twitter. All is well 👍🏼
— DRAKE MAVERICK (@WWEMaverick) July 6, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- WWE Renames Extreme Rules Pay Per View Once Again
- New Report On WWE Superstar Approaching Vince McMahon About Enforcing COVID-19 Precautions
- Konnan Talks About CM Punk Negotiating With AEW: “He Was Asking For Too Much”
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Jeff Jarrett Trial Against IMPACT Wrestling Set To Begin This Morning
- Arn Anderson On Why John Cena Didn’t Want The WWE To Sign A.J. Styles
- Sting Teases Possible Return to the Ring for WWE?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Shawn Michaels Involved In Heated Argument at WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House”
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?