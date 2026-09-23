Drake Maverick says he remains employed by WWE as a writer and producer, addressing questions about his status after his recent return to the ring as Rockstar Spud.

A fan asked on X whether Maverick was still with WWE and why he had not appeared on Raw. Maverick replied on September 21 that his work has continued behind the camera.

“Hello, still working at WWE as a writer/producer. At work today in fact.”

He thanked the fan for the praise and explained that he currently contributes to the show from the production side rather than as an on-screen performer.

“I get to do exactly that, but do so from the other side of the camera currently.”

Maverick recently wrestled in the United Kingdom under his Rockstar Spud name. His response makes clear that those appearances have not ended his WWE role. He did not say whether he expects to return to WWE television as a performer.

Hello, still working at WWE as a writer/producer. At work today in fact. Appreciate your very kind words. I get to do exactly that, but do so from the other side of the camera currently — Spud ™ (@Spud_TM) September 21, 2026

Source: Drake Maverick’s statement on X.